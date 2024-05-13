Two groups of Independent councillors have decided to merge and create the biggest opposition group on Powys County Council.
Talks have been going on behind the scenes between the Independent group and the Independents for Powys group.
On Friday, 11 May the councillors announced they had joined forces to form the Powys Independents group.
Two non-aligned councillors – Cllr Deb Edwards and Cllr Geoff Morgan - have also moved to the new enlarged group.
This takes the group’s numbers up to 15 councillors.