Influential poet back at the cellar

THE guest performer at the next Cellar Bards spoken word event in Cardigan this Friday, 13 May, is performance poet, Dominic Williams.

Also a performer and creative writing mentor, Dominic is probably best known on the west Wales spoken word scene as host and MC of Cerddi yn Cwrw in Carmarthen.

He was instrumental in helping to set up the Cellar Bards when the gig launched 10 years ago.

This is a rare chance to hear Dominic perform his own work as he seldom reads at the events he hosts locally, although he has a long record of performance all over the world, including in Ireland, Sweden and the United States.

He is one half of the improvised spoken-word and movement act, Your Strangest Friend, with contemporary dancer Stina Nilsson, and part of the FYD collective, an international group of contemporary artists from Serbia, Sweden, Croatia and Wales.

Dominic is also a poetry editor and has worked with poets translating work from Bengali, Turkish, Serbian and Swedish.

He also lectures at the Institute of Education and Humanities at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and has taught creative writing at other institutions in Ireland and Sweden.

His poetry collection, and why we were all going, was published by Three Throated Press in 2017.

His latest publications are Pen & Paper: Punks in Print, an illustrated lyric essay (Kultivera Productions, 2021) and En galen man på tåget a collection of his poetry translated into Swedish (Magnus Grehn Förlag, 2022).

In summer 2022 a vinyl album will be released which includes some of Dominic’s poetry accompanied by a three-piece punk band.

The project, Unbearable Error, also features poetry from other contributors in Spanish, Serbian and Swedish.