Would you get inked for good? An Aberystwyth tattoo studio is offering tattoos where 50 per cent of the proceeds go to Ty Hafan Children's Hospice.
The new Skin Deep Tattoo Studio on Great Darkgate Street is celebrating its first Christmas open by supporting young children in need.
For six weeks from 1 November to 15 December if you buy a Ty Hafan flash design, half of the profits will go to the charity supporting terminally ill children and their families.
Steve May, business owner and tattoo artist for 40 years, said: “Christmas is for children really, isn’t it?
“I want to raise money for them and the people that work with them who do a grand job.
“We are hoping to raise a good amount.”
Steve has created tattoo designs for Ty Hafan which include swallows and other birds, hearts, butterflies and bears.
Steve opened his studio six weeks ago and has already become popular with students.
Ty Hafan is a Wales-wide charity offering free care and support in the hospice and community for children who have a life-shortening condition and their families.
To book in contact Steve at [email protected], on Instagram or head to the studio at 14 Great Darkgate Street.