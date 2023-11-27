Inquests into the deaths of four teenagers who died when their car left a road in Garreg will open this week.
The formal opening of the inquests into the deaths of Jevon Alexander Hirst, 16, Harvey Graham Owen, 17, Wilfred John Fitchett, 17 and Hugo Morris, 18 will take place this Wednesday in Caernarfon at 10am.
The teens went missing during a camping trip in Gwynedd and a search was launched to find the youngsters from Shrewsbury. The search ended in tragedy when the youngsters were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta in Garreg last Tuesday.
The frantic search started with North Wales Police issuing an appeal to the public on the evening of Monday, 20 November to help them find four teens who had travelled to Gwynedd from Shrewsbury.
In a post on Facebook a police spokesperson said the force had “concerns for four young males missing from the Harlech/Porthmadog area since the morning of the 19/11/23.”
The post named the missing boys and was accompanied by photographs of them as well as details of the car they were travelling in - a Silver Ford Fiesta with the registration HY14GVO.
The appeal was picked up by the press including the Cambrian News and shared far and wide on social media with messages of hope and prayers that the youngsters would be found safe and well.
Tragically that was not meant to be, and hope turned to despair when, following a frantic search, the bodies of Jevon, Harvey, Wilf and Hugo Morris were discovered the following day.