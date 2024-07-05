Planning inspectors have dismissed an appeal against a Ceredigion County Council decision to refuse plans to build a home in Pennant.
Plans for one new home on land adjacent to Whitehall were refused by county council planners on 6 February 2023, but the applicants appealed the decision to Welsh Government planning inspectors.
Inspectors visited the site in April and, in a report put before Ceredigion County Council’s Development Control Committee, agreed with Ceredigion County Council planning officers and dismissed the appeal.
Inspectors agreed with council planners that “the proposal would not provide a suitable site for housing, having regard to the principles of sustainable development and there are no other material considerations that would be sufficient to outweigh this harm.”