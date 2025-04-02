A primary school in Synod Inn has been praised by inspectors as a “friendly, inclusive and familial environment”.
Estyn inspectors visited the 120-pupil Ysgol Bro Sion Cwilt in January, and in a report released in March said “there is a strong sense of family rooted in the school and the supportive and friendly working relationship between staff and pupils is a strong feature of the life and work of the school.”
Staff were praised for planning “exciting and interesting experiences” for pupils and a “purposeful curriculum that enables pupils to develop their skills.”
The report outlines that attendance rates have risen significantly in the last two years thanks to school procedures.
Inspectors also found that provision for supporting pupils with additional learning needs is “effective.”
Estyn recommended two areas of improvement for the school, saying it should “extend opportunities for pupils to develop their extended writing skills”; and “expand opportunities for pupils to develop their independent learning skills.”
Headteacher Caryl Evans, who was praised by inspectors for having a ‘clear vision based on creating a happy and welcoming school’ said the report “acknowledges the hard work and commitment of our staff and school community.”
“Our aim at all times is to support our pupils to fulfil their dreams and achieve their potential,” she said.
"We will continue to work hard and focus on implementing the recent recommendations."
Meleri Richards, Chair of the School Governors added: “We are extremely proud to have received such an excellent report.
“This report highlights the high quality of teaching, excellent leadership and the supportive ethos within our school.
“As the governing body we would like to thank the staff, parents, pupils and everyone that has contributed to the school’s success.
“We look forward to working collectively to ensure the ongoing future development of the school.”