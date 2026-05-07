Staff at Ysgol Rhydypennau in Bow Street have cause for double celebration as the school marks its 150th anniversary and inspectors praise the “happy, caring and inclusive learning community”.
The 194-pupil primary school was visited by Estyn inspectors in March, and in a report released this week praised the school’s “outstanding leadership, inclusive ethos and high-quality learning experiences”
Inspectors found that headteacher Peter Leggett “provides strong and wise leadership that sets a clear strategic direction” and has “a strong vision that focuses on creating a happy, caring and inclusive learning community where pupils' well-being and progress are core.”
The report said that “staff have developed an interesting and inclusive curriculum that engages and maintains pupils' interest skilfully” while “almost all pupils show positive attitudes to their learning and behave well.”
Mr Leggett said he was “delighted” with the inspection report, which he said “truly reflects the caring, inclusive and ambitious ethos of Ysgol Gymunedol Rhydypennau.”
“Estyn’s comments about our pupils’ attitudes, behaviour and well-being are particularly pleasing, as these lie at the heart of everything we do,” he said.
“This report is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our talented staff, the support of our governors and parents, and the wonderful attitudes shown by our pupils every day.
“We are very proud of the happy and supportive community we have built together – in what is a very special year, as we celebrate the school’s 150th anniversary.”
Estyn gave two recommendations to help the school continue to improve by “expanding opportunities for pupils to make independent choices about what to learn and how to present their work” and “developing opportunities for pupils to deepen their understanding of diversity, equality and identities in different communities.”
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.
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