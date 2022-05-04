Inspirational new dances to be celebrated with one another

National Dance Company Wales (NDCWales) bring their first indoor tour across Wales and England for three years to Gwynedd this week.

One Another will reintroduce audiences to long-missed stages, offering the theatre as places to gather, to express ourselves and to celebrate with, as the show’s name suggests, one another.

The tour features three dance pieces by three exciting voices in dance, including two new commissions and world premieres.

Caroline Finn has created a brand-new piece with NDCWales that encapsulates her darkly funny and high-energy dance signature recognisable in her previous works Folk, The Green House, Animatorium, Bernadette and Revellers’ Mass.

Her new piece, Ludo, focuses on the importance of play, rediscovering the spontaneous delights of childhood and the thrill of twisted mind games. Audiences will see dancers delve into the dressing up box and transported into the world of fantastical playgrounds and wild, unbridled imagination.

The second world premiere, Wild Thoughts, is from Italian choreographer, Andrea Costanzo Martini. A former Aerowaves artist, Andrea has worked with Batsheva and Cullberg Ballet as a dancer, and over the last 10 years as a choreographer presenting his own work across Europe. People can expect fearless, thrilling dance full of playful wit that calls our bodies back to movement, pleasure, and joy.

Codi by Anthony Matsena will also be shown. Anthony grew up in Zimbabwe before moving to Swansea at the age of 13, where he began attending hip-hop, African and Contemporary lessons as well as watching NDCWales perform, which he remembers as his first real taste of contemporary dance.

Codi is an inspirational story about the strength in communities banding together to tackle the hardships of life through troubled times

“With playful wit and inspiring physicality, the NDCWales dancers will capture your imagination. I hope this programme will inspire, delight, and offer us all the space we need to think and dream,” said artistic director, Matthew Robinson.

As well as evening shows, daytime dance events will also be on offer at some tour venues. The hour long fun and interactive performances are for families and schools to learn some moves from the professional dancers and then watch Ludo.

The show comes to Bangor’s Pontio on Monday, 16 May at 7.30pm.