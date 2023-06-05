Interest in joining the WI is growing and Ceredigion WI is meeting that by offering the chance to come along to an informal chat at Ciao Ciao restaurant in Aberystwyth on Tuesday, 13 June.
If you are a young mum or working in the daytime, although you don’t have to be either of those to come along, WI members will be there to help look at how you could enjoy all that the WI has to offer at a time and place that suits you.
There are 38 WIs in Ceredigion and nationwide more than 180,000 members, you could be one too so go along and check them out.
Feel free to pop by the restaurant on Chalybeate Street at 5.30pm on Tuesday to find out more.
