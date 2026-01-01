“Does that sound familiar with what’s going on at the moment in the government? Ooh! I mustn’t be too political. But Robin Hood is full of iconic characters. You’ve got Friar Tuck, Robin himself, Will Scarlet, Little John and of course the despicably evil Sheriff of Nottingham, and in this version he has his wicked mother Morgana, and he and his mother are determined to get the crown and rule the land with a rod of iron.