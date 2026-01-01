The award-winning Wardens theatre group open this year’s pantomime, Robin Hood, on Wednesday, 7 January.
Pantomime expert Richard Cheshire, who has written the script and also directs, explained more about the show.
“It’s a great adventure story in which Robin robs the rich to give to the poor,” he said.
“Does that sound familiar with what’s going on at the moment in the government? Ooh! I mustn’t be too political. But Robin Hood is full of iconic characters. You’ve got Friar Tuck, Robin himself, Will Scarlet, Little John and of course the despicably evil Sheriff of Nottingham, and in this version he has his wicked mother Morgana, and he and his mother are determined to get the crown and rule the land with a rod of iron.
“This panto is full of magic and surprises. We’ve got a new choreographer this year, we’ve got spectacular sets, fantastic costumes and there’s lots of slapstick, knockabout, comedy fun. It’s a real feel-good pantomime to get you tapping your toes, and Elinor Powell and her band have been busy preparing the music so you’re really in for a good treat.
“Come and book to see The Wardens’ pantomime now, and don’t be disappointed because seats are selling fast. I’m off to buy mine now!”
Watch Robin (played by Alex Neil) battle against the Sheriff (Nathan Guy) and his mum Morgana (Theresa Jones) with the help of Friar Tuck (Ioan Guile), the fairy (Donna Richards) Marion (Miri Llwyd), Daf the Daft (Sion Wyn), Miss Much (Julie McNicholls Vale), Will Scarlet (Leo Price) and Little John (Osian Jewell).
The company would not be complete without its fantastic chorus, dazzling dancers, talented children from the local community, and incredible backstage crew.
The show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre runs from 7-24 January with a BSL Performance on 17 January (7pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.