The investigation into Network Rail comes at a time when rail services in mid and north Wales have come under fire from passengers with complaints – reported in the Cambrian News – of train services along the Cambrian Line, which links Aberystwyth with Machynlleth and Pwllheli, being “not good enough”, with overcrowding “bordering on dangerous” and calls for the need for a “change of direction” if the situation is ever to improve.