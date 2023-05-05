On Sunday, ABERETWM finishes with Washed Up, when more about the mystery on the seafront will be revealed (3.30pm-4.30pm, caption and audio described) and the arts centre takeover. A number of events will take place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from 12pm-10pm. There will be talks, films, exhibitions, performances, installations, a projection on the building and a birthday party. From 7pm-8pm there will be a concert in the Great Hall where a new libretto, written by Welsh poet Mererid Hopwood and accompanied by a brand new concerto for multiple soloists by Claire Victoria Roberts, will be performed by a variety of local groups including Philomusica, the choir of Ceredigion Music Service, the Elizabethan Madrigal Singers, Cerys Havanna and Owen Shiers. No tickets are required and the concert will be captioned and have audio description.