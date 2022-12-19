Letter to the Editor: The View from the Vaults column raises a very important controversy, whether ‘wokeness’ is radical rabble rousing (Gareth James, Cambrian News, 16 November). Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, certainly thinks it is for she was so upset when a jury acquitted the Colston Four, that she referred the case to the Court of Appeal Its judgement further weakened the right to protest, by only allowing the defendants the defence of human rights to protest in “low value cases”.