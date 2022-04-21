Issues with Cambrian News digital subsciption

Thursday 21st April 2022 11:50 am
Cambrian News
Cambrian News

Dear Readers,

Over the past several weeks, we have received complaints about our digital subscriptions not functioning as they should.

This is an issue that is affecting not just Cambrian News, but other newspapers across our chain that use a third-party subscription service.

It is very frustrating, and our IT people are working on it.

If you have an issue, please email:

If could could include a description of the issue your facing, how you subscribe, and to what edition, that would be helpful.

If you could include whether you have tried to use the self-help or complaint issue on the digital subscription service, that would be very useful too.

In the meantime, please bear with us.

I do sincerely apologise for this lapse in service. It’s not good enough, and I am assured that this issue is being working on urgently.

Mick O’Reilly

Editor

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

