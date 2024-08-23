Cruelty to dogs has increased for the third year in a row since 2020 - with RSPCA Cymru now receiving nearly 1,000 more reports about cruelty to dogs than it did four years ago.
Between 2020 and 2023 there have been a total of 13,337 reports of cruelty to dogs in Wales to the RSPCA.
74 cases of dog cruelty were reported in Ceredigion in 2023, compared to 55 in 2020.
163 cases were reported in Gwynedd, with 117 in 2020 and Powys saw 186 incidents reported last year.
The counties with the most reports concerning dogs were Rhondda Cynon Taff with 351, Swansea 325 and Cardiff with 307.
“It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’,” said Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA.
“Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year. Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most.
“We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down.
“Our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals.”