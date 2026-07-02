Responses were gathered from across the denomination, including the Associations in the North, South, and East, Boards, Departments, and the Wrexham Conference held earlier this year. It has resulted in a unified roadmap for the Church’s future. The proposed strategy includes these key recommendations include placing local congregations at the centre of worship, mission, and community witness, recognising the challenges faced by smaller, elderly, or pastorless rural congregations, reimagining Regional Leadership, streamlining governance and slashing red tape, and treating buildings as opportunities for mission rather than just liabilities.