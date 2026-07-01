National Library of Wales learning Welsh have been celebrated for their achievements.
A special event was organised to thank them for the time, energy and enthusiasm they have devoted to learning Welsh.
Library Chief Executive, Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, said: “I would like to congratulate all our learners, it’s wonderful to see so many members of staff taking advantage of the opportunities available to them. The Welsh language is for everyone and I’m proud that the Library invests in its people to develop language skills that are valuable both in the workplace and as a life skill.”
Since September 2025, 23 members of staff have been learning Welsh with the support of the library, taking time during the working day to attend lessons, alongside ongoing opportunities to practice and build confidence.
For those taking part, this is more than a language course. Learner and Finance Assistant Lisa Davies said: “I think it’s very important that I can speak with my colleagues and customers in their first language. I think it’s excellent the library is investing in our Welsh. It makes me feel valued.”
Pete Brigham, Senior Systems Administrator, said: "Learning Welsh means I can speak more Welsh with my colleagues. I’m also able to communicate and help my daughter through Welsh at school. My wife is also learning Welsh at work in the university.”
The number of staff attending lessons has almost tripled since last year. The programme includes online and face-to-face courses, one-to-one refresher sessions and entry-level classes. Some staff have also enjoyed Welsh immersion experiences at Nant Gwrtheyrn; a further six will attend an intensive course in Aberystwyth this summer.
The library and its learners thank tutors Brid Davies and Helen Hopkins for their support and encouragement.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.