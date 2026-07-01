The second Aberdyfi Kite Festival took place over the last weekend of June, filling the skies with incredible colours and shapes.
On Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 June, a huge red dragon took to the skies above the Aberdyfi sand dunes, along with blue stingrays, lizards, wiggling snakes, jellyfish and octopus, as well as bouncing land-dwelling kites including crabs, pigs, seals and even a polar bear.
Sandy Andrews, who helped to organise the free family-friendly event, said: “Kites of all sizes and descriptions filled the sky with colour and movement, providing a fabulous display for those who ventured into the beach or just strolled through the village.
“Red Dragon Kites and Aberdyfi Community Council also offered kite-making workshops for kids in the nearby Neuadd Dyfi Hall, so the little ones could join in the fun.
“These proved very popular, allowing children to fly their very own kite on the beach next to the professional flyers.
“Huge thanks to the kite flyers, who came from near and far (mostly far!) to provide the kite display.”
Families travelled to attend the event despite the heatwave, marvelling at the creations from quivering fish on string to multi-coloured hedgehogs and flying tigers.
The event was a whole-community effort, with local councillors mucking in to prepare for the weekend, from clearing out the boardwalk to providing support during the weekend itself, including support from the Britannia Inn, the Dovey Inn, Dovey Yacht Club, and Walkers Fish & Chips.
The team say the village is keen to make the event an annual tradition, with the people behind the festival already looking for suitable dates for next year's event.
A spokesperson added that thanks were also due to the “lastly the long-suffering husbands and partners who were drafted in to help”.
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