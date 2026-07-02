A group of local people lined up across the main street of Machynlleth in support of the town's bid to be the first-ever UK Town of Culture 2028 and send a fun message to the judges.
They took the famous 'Hollywood-style' letters that appear on the hillside above Machynlleth each spring in front of the iconic clock tower.
Chair of the UK Town of Culture judges Sir Phil Redmond asked each of the competing locations across the UK to send in a postcard about their town.
While some chose images of local landmark, Machynlleth wanted to send a strong message that their bid is all about local people - around a quarter of the town's population have already been involved in putting the bid together.
Machynlleth town mayor, former punk guitarist Jeremy Paige held the letters with fellow councillors, artists, DJs, a librarian and bookseller, and environmentalist, with local schoolchildren also taking turns to pose.
The postcard to the judges reads:
“S'mae from Machynlleth, our astonishing small town that amazes everyone who visits. Once the ancient capital of Wales, it sits where north meets south, full of history and fresh ideas. Surrounded by mountains, rivers and sea, an 800-year-old market still thrives among independent shops and tree-lined streets. Wandering through, you'll hear Cymraeg, meet friendly faces and find something new around every corner. Here, culture grows naturally through festivals, music, arts and farming. Artists, growers, storytellers and the community are building something powerful together. We believe culture belongs to everyone. You will love it! Hwyl, Machynlleth x”
The inaugural UK Town of Culture competition is planned by the UK Government to celebrate towns across the country that demonstrate a strong commitment to arts, culture, and community engagement.
If successful, Machynlleth would be given a bid development grant of £60,000 to work on a full application.
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