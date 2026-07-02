“S'mae from Machynlleth, our astonishing small town that amazes everyone who visits. Once the ancient capital of Wales, it sits where north meets south, full of history and fresh ideas. Surrounded by mountains, rivers and sea, an 800-year-old market still thrives among independent shops and tree-lined streets. Wandering through, you'll hear Cymraeg, meet friendly faces and find something new around every corner. Here, culture grows naturally through festivals, music, arts and farming. Artists, growers, storytellers and the community are building something powerful together. We believe culture belongs to everyone. You will love it! Hwyl, Machynlleth x”