The council’s recycling teams would like to remind us all as well as using the shells for carving, they can also make use of the insides of the pumpkins to make many delicious recipes such as pumpkin soup, pumpkin tart or even pumpkin lasagne. The seeds can even be baked for a delicious snack. You’ll find loads of recipe ideas on the Love Food Hate Waste website: www.lovefoodhatewaste.com