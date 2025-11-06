A group of Japanese students are visiting west Wales this week as park of the Aberystwyth-Yosano Friendship Association.
The association is part of a continuing exchange between Yosano in Japan and Penglais and Penweddig secondary schools in Aberystwyth.
This exchange has been ongoing for more than 35 years with Penweddig and Penglais students visiting Yosano one year, with Yosano students visiting Aberystwyth the following year.
The exchange stems from an initiative undertaken by Frank Evans, a Llanwnnen, Talybont and Aberystwyth resident who was a prisoner of war, in Japan, during the Second World War.
He could not forget his experiences and decided to return to Japan 40 years later in 1985.
He was apprehensive about the return but was greeted by a welcoming party including the Mayor Mr Hosai and Mr Arai, a Buddhist monk and the Managing Director of the Nickel Factory.
There now stands a memorial to the fallen prisoners in Yosano, all thanks to Frank Evans.
A group from Aberystwyth visits to pay their respects every two years. A group from Yosano visit Aberystwyth on alternate years and visits Mr Evans’s grave in Talybont.
Frank wrote two books about his experience Yn Nwylo’r Nippon in Welsh and Role Call at Oeyama in English – both are available to read at Aberystwyth Library.
Ceredig Davies, Honorary Tresurer of the Aberystwyth-Yosano Friendship Association, said: “His vision was to build bridges, particularly between young people, with the hope that there would be less chance of another generation having to experience a world war. If you see them please give them a wave and the greeting KON’NICHIWA, (HELLO)
“The photograph shows the students in Aberystwyth this week next to a cherry tree planted some time ago by the then mayor of Kaya Cho, now known as Yosano.
The tree, with its new explanatory plaque, is within the Queen Square gardens.”
