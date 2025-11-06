An Aberystwyth man will be sentenced late this month after appearing in court to plead guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child.
Cameron McWilliams, of 2 Laura Place, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 November.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child between 17 June and 11 July last year in Aberystwyth.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
McWilliams is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.
McWilliams is required to register with police for the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until the sentencing hearing date.
