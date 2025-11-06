A Dihewyd man who stole groceries from an Aberystwyth supermarket has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates.

Richard Rennebach, of Brynteg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 November.

The 61-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing £73.80 worth of groceries from Morrisons in Aberystwyth on 21 August this year.

Magistrates handed Rennebach a 12 month conditional discharge.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.