A parade to celebrate Saint David’s Day will return to the streets of Aberystwyth today (Saturday, 1 March).
The annual Parêd Gwyl Dewi will take place from 1pm and will this year be led by Jeremy Turner, founder of Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch.
Jeremy will be the Tywysydd (Guide) of this year’s parade in recognition of his contribution to cultural life and in making Aberystwyth a welcoming and international town as the founder of Gŵyl Agor Drysau - an international drama festival for young people which attracts drama companies from Europe and further afield.
The privilege of 'Tywysydd' has been given in every St David's parade since its establishment in 2013.
Jeremy grew up in the village of Godreaman, Cynon Valley, in a non-Welsh speaking family and attended Aberdare Grammar School. There he learned Welsh as a second language and from there he came to Aberystwyth University in 1976 to study French, Drama and the Welsh language.
In 1980, with two fellow former students, he founded the experimental theatre company Cwmni Cyfri Tri. In 1989 Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch was created by merging Cwmni Cyfri Tri and Cwmni Theatr Crwban, and became part of the town's cultural life, with the company's headquarters on Bath Street.
Siôn Jobbins, Chairman of the Parade, said: "We are extremely pleased that Jeremy accepted our request to be a Guide this year. His contribution in promoting the culture and Welshness of the Aberystwyth area and creating a unique important event to put Aberystwyth on the map, is a testament to his activity. He is an example of a person from a non-Welsh speaking background who has learned the language and contributed enormously and joyfully towards it.”
Jeremy said: "Aberystwyth is a very exciting town in terms of its location and its views, its culture and its arts, and the wonderful variety of people who live here - and I am very proud to be part of its community since coming here in 1976. Thank you to the Parade organisers for their work and for giving me the privilege of leading the Parade this year."
The Parade will start at 1pm from the Town Clock at the top of Great Darkgate St, then turn left on Sgwar Glyndwr towards Terrace Rd and straight on the Llys-y-Brenin"
Both of Aberystwyth’s secondary schools will also be represented in the parade on Saturday, 1 March.
Prefects Osian King (Bow Street) and Nela Dafydd (Machynlleth) will represent Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig, whilst Ysgol Gyfun Penglais will be represented by Prefects, Ivan Rukov (Rhydyfelin) ac Eva Shepherd (Aberystwyth)
The organisers say they are extremely grateful for sponsorship from Aberystwyth Town Council and Aberystwyth Dinner Club.
As Tywysydd, Jeremy will wear a sash made exclusively for the Parade by Caroline Goodband from Machynlleth and which includes the names of former guides.
Following the tradition from the Basque Country, Jeremy will also receive a gift of a walking stick carved by the late Hywel Evans formerly of Capel Dewi.