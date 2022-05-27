Jet ski ban on the cards after dolphin disturbance

Willow said protecting dolphins and other marine wildlife from disturbances should be “an issue of priority” ( Cambrian News )

The Welsh Government is considering a ban on the use of jet skis, other than in certain areas, to protect marine wildlife from disturbances at sea.

Local resident Willow Grace Murton was swimming in the sea at Llanrhystud, at around 8am on Saturday, 14 May, when a dolphin approached them. After the dolphin continued it’s journey down the beach, Willow said she was shocked to find three jet skis and a boat launch from a caravan park close by, and begin travelling “extremely close” to the dolphin.

Willow explained: “The Cardigan Bay is supposed be a Special Area of Conservation, to see them deliberately approaching dolphin I found it really disturbing. It should be raised as an issue of priority. They are precious and endangered, and they should be protected.

“I spoke to the New Quay Wildlife Centre at the time, I wasn’t sure legally what the situation was or what the rules are in the area. They confirmed any boat or jet skis shouldn’t be within 100 metres of the animal.

“Obviously they were some distance away from me by the time they were close to the animal, so it is hard for me to know exactly how far they were from the dolphin. But there was no way it was 100 metres away. It was absolutely deliberate, they were not in the water until they saw the dolphin and then they launched from the caravan park.”

Ceredigion County Council said disturbing dolphins is a crime, whether intentional or not, and confirmed the Welsh Government are currently considering a nation-wide ban on the use of jet skis other than in specified areas.

A spokesperson said any marine wildlife disturbance should be reported directly to the police, with photos or video footage if possible: “Dolphins are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act as amended and therefore any disturbance, whether intentional or not, is a crime. Disturbance should be reported to the Police by the person who has seen it. This can be via 101 or through the Dyfed-Powys Police website on their “tell us something else” webpages.

“Third party reports, for example via the County Council Conservation Team or via the Wildlife Trust, are not accepted by the Police.

“Ceredigion Council employ a part time Marine Protected Area Officer and a Seasonal Recreational Boating Scheme Officer whose duties include helping ski users, boat users, kayakers, paddleboarders, swimmers and all other water users take care of animals, such as dolphins.”

The MPA Officer works with local groups including boat operates and schools, to raise awareness of the Code of Conduct.

“The Recreational Boating Scheme Officer will be patrolling from New Quay over the summer season to encourage people on the water to follow the Marine Code of Conduct. The patrol doesn’t currently extend as far north as Llanrhystud as this outside the Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation boundary.