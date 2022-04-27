Jeweller celebrates 50 years with nomination

AN ABERYSTWYTH jeweller, who is celebrating his 50th anniversary in the industry this year, has been shortlisted for UK-wide industry award.

David Gilbert opened David Gilbert Jewellery in the Market Hall, Aberystwyth, with his wife and business partner Chris Gilbert, five years ago.

Now David has been shortlisted for the Bespoke Jewellery Retailer of the Year award in the UK Jewellery Awards 2022, which will be held on 1 September this year.

While David has been recognised for his work locally, at the Menter Aberystwyth Aber First Awards, this is his first national award.

“We don’t rush to go to these sorts of awards, but somebody suggested it and I decided to have a go,” David explained.

“It transpired that someone liked what we’re doing. I am up against some big names in the trade, which is understandable. The awards are well received, it’s the major jewellery awards. And it’s judged by our peers.”

David spoke of his pride: “I am genuinely really chuffed with it. Here I am, a 66-year-old guy in two weeks, I am in the Market Hall - I am not rubbishing where I am.

“I am chairman of the Market Hall Traders Association, we’re always looking for promotion.

“We’re a sort of family here anyway, we see each other every day. It’s not like being on the high street, you feel more individual there. In here, this the home of great independence.

“We have one or two that come or go, but there is a group of us that have been here a long time.”

The awards coincide with David celebrating 50 years in the industry, after he started out with H Samuel in Birmingham in 1972, aged just 16.

“I had been in the cadets for five years, I had my heart set on joining the Royal Air Force. I was joining the air force in air traffic control, but then they did medical test and I had a heart murmur.

“So you have to ask ‘OK what am I going to do now?’

“I knew I didn’t want to get my hands dirty, with something like engineering. I opened the paper and saw an advert for a trainee manager at H Samuel in Birmingham. All of a sudden jewellery, watches, and the like became this really interesting product group that you never stop learning about.”

David went on to work with Samuel Hope Weddings Rings, then Watches of Switzerland, T H Baker, and Avia, before opening his own retail jewellers in Leominster.

He later sold his business before going on the road with Leslie Donn for over 15 years, setting up the UK officer and spending three years on the road with Gemsone, and spending seven years on the road with Watch Houses.