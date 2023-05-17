A PWLHELLI woman made it to Westminster Abbey in the nick of time to witness the coronation of King Charles III.
Asda Pwllheli Community Champion, Jo Scott BEM, received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2022 for services to the communities of Pwllheli and the surrounding areas, and was one of 450 British Empire Medalists invited to last Saturday’s coronation alongside other community figures, VIP’s from across the world, celebrities and, of course, members of the Royal Family.
Jo was delighted to be invited to the historic event. She told the Cambrian News: “It was a huge honour to attend the Kings Coronation as in 1953 my parents watched the Queen’s coronation outside Westminster Abbey and, 70 years on, in 2023, I was inside attending the King’s coronation!
“It was an emotional day as I wish my parents were still alive as they would have loved this. I took a photo of them with me and of my grandchildren so I’d have them with me.”
But Jo nearly missed the big event, as she explained: “I am just so glad I made it as I nearly didn’t get there on time!
“I had my route planned from the hotel and on the morning of the coronation. I left my hotel, got to my planned route and, shock horror, the road had been closed, so it was a rush to get to Victoria Gardens. I literally had to run miles - in my case fast walk - to get to the security checks.
“I did get there and I am so glad I made it as it truly was an historic day.”
She added: “Everyone was so kind.
“I was so emotional when Sir Bryn Terfel sang; he was fantastic as always.
“The music and the people made it for me. All the different cultures and the diversity of it all was just so special.
“I was talking to everyone, and I had a selfie with Ant and Dec who are just the same cheeky chappies as they are on television.”