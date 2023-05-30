There were only two tables, three pairs finishing second and the odd ones out, Dai Hayes and Jim Simpson, were first by a country mile. 81% a fantastic result, 39 points out of 48, 10 tops (20 points) above all the others (on 19 points, 39%). It wasn’t the cards favouring North South (Dai and Jim were static all evening) they worked hard for their victory. On Board 8 they were the only ones to bid to a small slam (12 tricks) in Diamonds both NS pairs made all 13 tricks but pair 3NS only bid to game (5D) so ending up 500 points down on that board! When converted to Match Points it was a top but like all other tops still only worth two points. Jim and Dai are yo-yoing between first and last spots: last the previous week (16th) and first the one before that (9th).