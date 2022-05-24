John heads out of clouds to present cheque

A DARING 74-year-old who took to the skies twice to raise money for Canolfan Felin Fach, Pwllheli has planted his feet firmly back on the ground to present the centre with a cheque.

John Jackson from Morfa Nefyn completed his second wing walk on Tuesday, 3 May, but this time he upped the challenge by including a hair-raising loop the loop.

He undertook his first wing walk in September 2020, even though he had never been on a plane before.

His efforts then raised £556 for Canolfan Felin Fach, the Pwllheli-based community mental health centre that supports adults experiencing or recovering from difficulties in their lives. The centre has helped John’s wife Jenny.

Keen to raise more money, John took to the skies once again, raising a further £512.

On Wednesday, 18 May, John said it was “time to get my head out of the clouds” and he and Jenny visited the centre to present the funds.

He added: “The presentation took place inside Felin Fach, with ladies who were attending an arts and crafts group that day.”