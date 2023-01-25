On Sunday, 29 January, Aberystwyth Ramblers' Val and Michael will lead a medium-grade, 5.5-mile circular walk around Aber.
The walk is based on Walk 1 in Aberystwyth Ramblers’ book Aberystwyth Walks, but starting from the leisure centre (grid ref SN595812) at 10.30am.
The first part of the route is flat, along Plascrug Avenue, before ascending through Penglais Nature Park and then rising alongside the golf course to reach the new solar panel farm.
After crossing a few fields there is then a descent into Coed y Cwm Nature Reserve for a pleasant undulating stretch of woodland walking with views of Clarach.
An ascent to leave the woods leads to the coast path and Y Consti before descending back to town and the start.
Booking your attendance is not required but please contact the walk leaders if you require further information, or if you wish to join the group in town.
No dogs, except registered assistance dogs by prior arrangement.
Contact details can be found on the Aberystwyth Ramblers website.