Campaigners are encouraging people to join a protest in Aberystwyth town centre warning health chiefs to keep their 'hands off our hospital'.
Hywel Dda University Health Board will meet in February to discuss controversial plans to downgrade stroke services at Bronglais Hospital to a treat and transfer unit, with patients being moved on to Llanelli’s Prince Phillip Hospital.
The proposal, first announced last year as part of a health board wide ‘Clinical Services Plan’, drew strong public objection and led to the formation of a grassroots campaign group, Protect Bronglais Services.
The group is asking people to gather at Sgwar Owain Glyndwr on Saturday, 7 February at 10.30am.
Protect Bronglais Services said: “On 19 February, Hywel Dda University Health Board will decide whether to reduce stroke services at Bronglais Hospital to a “Treat and Transfer” unit. The implications are still unclear, but the threat is real.
“We must send a clear message: Hands off our Hospital.
“We call on YOU to stand with Protect Bronglais Services in a public show of unity and support for Bronglais - the only district general hospital serving four counties in Mid Wales.
“Supportive elected representatives will speak before we march at 11.00am to Bronglais Hospital. There, we will join hands to form a silent ring of solidarity around the hospital on the Caradog Road side, we will be silent for the duration.”
Lisa Francis from the group added: "We need to make our voices heard and views clear.
"Mid Wales is a health desert and there is currently no clarity over what they might opt for.
"If the plans to downgrade stroke services at Bronglais are given the go ahead, its makes anything else they plan to do a lot easier.
“Two weeks ago, PBS wrote to every independent Board Member of Hywel Dda with a copy of our submission to the consultation – (just in case it hadn’t been distributed!) In so doing, we reminded them that Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli does not have an A & E Department – this would be pivotal if Stroke Rehabilitation was to be situated at this hospital and if stroke patients transferred there from Bronglais, (or anywhere else for that matter), were to suffer any kind of post-stroke emergency such as a heart attack or an ischaemic bowel.
It's details like this that the Health Board has failed to address in its Clinical Services Plan along with treatment for stroke patients who may be palliative – sadly one in seven people do not survive a stroke. We hope that the information informs the Board’s dozen independent members more fully about the possible damaging consequences of moving stroke rehabilitation services away from Bronglais Hospital, before the Board reaches its decision on the 19 February.
As we have said many times before, the debate around this matter is not just about policy. This is about values: primarily about fairness and equity and Hywel Dda need to think very deeply about what sort of Health Board they want to be. At the end of the day, this is all about doing the right thing.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.