Julie enjoys a garden party at the Buckingham Palace

Our own Julie McNicholls Vale donned her fascinator and best dress to travel to London to meet people from mid-Wales at the royal affair ( Cambrian News )

Following a break of three years due to the pandemic, garden parties have returned to Buckingham Palace and I, somehow, managed to secure an invitation!

The first of the three parties to be held took place on Wednesday, 11 May. As a reward for services to the community, Bryn Lloyd from Aberdyfi was delighted to receive his invitation from Buckingham Place to attend the garden party that day, along with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Charles and Camilla) and Anne, the Princess Royal.

Bryn, who was born and brought up in Aberdyfi, served on Aberdyfi Community Council for 12 years. During this time, he was also chairman and vice chairman for eight consecutive years.

Aberdyfi community activist Bryn Lloyd was at the palace on 11 May for a Garden Party ( Cambrian News )

In addition to this, he was very involved with the Aberdyfi Wharf Garden Project and is currently chairman of Aberdyfi Football Club, secretary of Aberdyfi Recreational Ground and secretary and treasurer of two trust funds in Aberdyfi.

“It was an honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace,” said Bryn.

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable day. Even though the weather was disappointing - wind and rain - it didn’t dampen the occasion for me or I think for the many others who were also attending the garden party.”

He added: “I was sorry I didn’t actually manage to speak to Prince Charles. If I had I would have informed him that the residents in our village of Aberdyfi have planted over 300 trees this year. Prince Charles has visited Aberdyfi several times and I’m sure he would have been impressed!”

Also in attendance that day was William Mains from Llandysul.

William and Eleanor Mains from Llandysul attended Buckingham Palace on 11 May ( Cambrian News )

William believes he was invited for the work he has done in the community throughout the years.

He was in the fire brigade for 17 years and also worked as a first responder for some of that time.

“I was also vice chair and chairman of Llandysul carnival but don't ask me what year!” he added.

“I was in the Welsh fly fishing team and my business, WCS, has done a few things over the years to help people. We put benches near the bypass for people who need a rest. We've put facilities in place for disabled people to make their lives a bit easier, and we assisted with a play unit, for free, for children at Glangwili Hospital.

“I guess I must have been nominated for things I've done over the years but I'm not really sure.”

William had to wait a long time to attend the garden party, as he explained.

“I was initially invited to attend in summer 2020 but the pandemic meant the party was cancelled. That was disappointing, so it was great that they rolled the invitation over to this year.”

He attended the party with his wife, Eleanor, and they had a fantastic day.

“It was a very good party but it was a shame as the weather the day before and the day after was great but it poured down on the actual day.

“That was the only downside though. It was great, and it was a privilege to go. The gardens were amazing and we had a fantastic day, and it was our first time in London so we made a few days of it. It was really good.

“We saw Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne.

“Whoever nominated me, thank you.

“Thank you also to Cllr Keith Evans for his support. He's been there to offer me advice over the years.”

The weather for the second party on Wednesday, 18 May, was glorious. I know that because I was very fortunate to be there! Invited as a member of the press to see what garden parties are like - wonderful by the way! - I donned my best frock, fascinator and not so high heels (heels and grass are not a good combination) and hopped on a train to London.

Stepping through the gates at Buckingham Palace and into the garden behind is something that I will remember for a very long time. The brilliant band, fabulous food, wonderful weather, hard-working palace staff and, of course, the royals themselves (I glimpsed Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Princess Alexandra, and stood next to my favourite royal, the Duchess of Cambridge, aka Kate!) combined to make a most magnificent day!

And despite being one of 8,000 attendees in the 39-acre garden that day, I still managed to bump into Barmouth Ambulance First Responders Damian Williams and Scott Moncrieff. They were equally impressed with the proceedings, as Damian explained.

“It was an amazing experience we loved it.”

Barmouth First Responders Damian Williams and Scott Moncrieff were invited to the palace for 18 May ( Cambrian News )

The Barmouth Ambulance First responders have been going for around 15 years. The team “used to be fairly big” Damian explains, “but unfortunately there’s only five of us left”.

“We received the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service for helping our community during the pandemic. Myself, Scott, Glyn Jones, Adam Taylor, and Libby Catherwood delivered prescription medications that we picked up every morning from Rowlands Pharmacy in Barmouth, then we delivered them between Bontddu and Llanbedr, roughly 14 miles.

“It was quite a challenge in fairness but we really enjoyed it at the same time, and it was nice for people off the beaten track to see us and get some reassurance that we were there for them if they needed anything, like shopping, etc., as we did deliver food on a few occasions, not just meds. Barmouth Town Council and Dyffryn Council came together and paid our fuel bills so that was a massive help.”

Sadly, only two members of the team were able to go to the palace.

“That was a shame,” said Damian.

“It would have been amazing if we could all have gone together.

“I think me and Scott were chosen as it was us two that were out every day doing the deliveries. Adam did a lot too, Glyn was harbourmaster at the time so couldn’t do many deliveries due to work, and the same with Libby as she’s a nurse.”

Scott agreed, saying: “As myself and Damian did 99 per cent of the work in lockdown the team decided that it should be us to go to the garden party and represent the team.

“During lockdown myself and Damian spent hours and hours, five days every week for months delivering prescriptions to the elderly and vulnerable in the community.”

So what did Scott think of the royal reward?

“The garden party was amazing,” he said.

“It really made us feel special; absolutely a once in a lifetime experience. I’d say the highlight was seeing Kate and being within a couple of feet of her.

“The setup was beautiful; the food was amazing - unlike anything I’d ever had before and the weather was beautiful. All in all. it was a great day and a great experience of which we were both proud to be a part of, although, as we were in our ambulance uniforms a lot of people thought we were working!

“We finished the day off after the palace with a few beers in London, then got the train home in the morning.”

The third and final party took place last Wednesday, 25 May, when even more members of the royal family turned up for the occasion. Putting in an appearance this time were Prince William, Kate, Prince Edward, Sophie, Princess Beatrice, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Stuart Nashir-Hallard and husband, Liam, who run The Golden Fleece Inn and the Spar in Tremadog ( Camrian News )

Stuart Nashir-Hallard and husband, Liam, who run The Golden Fleece Inn and the Spar in Tremadog, attended this garden party. Stuart said: “We were delighted with the royal line up! It was definitely the best of the three parties this year.

“Kate and William caused a huge amount of excitement in the crowd. They looked great. Sophie Wessex also looked beautiful, as did Beatrice. They were all immaculately turned out and looked very elegant.”

Stuart added: “We were asked to go to the garden party because of our contribution to the community during the pandemic.

“We were told several people nominated us but we don’t have the details of those who did. It’s obviously a real honour to attend and something we will remember for years to come.

“It’s lovely to be acknowledged for our efforts during the pandemic, but like so many others we just did what came instinctively and tried to help our community. It also definitely gave us a sense of purpose while others were finding themselves isolating. Being at home 24/7 would have driven me mad so in some sense I think we were fortunate that we were able to work throughout. I know we were a lifeline to many but it made our day to be able to help.”

They helped by setting up a food share/bank and delivering food to those who registered.

“Not as many people registered as we thought so we ended up doing food drops where we dropped off food packages to entire streets or estates, and also to hospitals, etc.,” Stuart explained.

Also at last Wednesday's garden party in recognition of their work in the community were Steve and Wendy Churchman from Garndolbenmaen.

Steve and Wendy Churchman from Garndolbenmaen were at the palace for their work fostering children ( Cambrian News )

They are long-standing foster carers, having fostered children for 27 years, providing respite, short, medium and long-term placements.

Formerly they ran the village shop and Post Office and currently Steve is a Gwynedd councillor. He has served on Gwynedd since 2004 and previously served as a London Borough Councillor between 1986 and 1999, when the couple moved to Garndolbenmaen.

Speaking to the Cambrian News, Steve said: “We were nominated for the garden party by Jane Dodds MS, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, for our community works, in particular for providing homes and support for vulnerable children in the care system.

“It is an honour to be nominated to attend the garden party at Buckingham Palace, a privilege that not everyone receives.”