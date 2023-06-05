BASKETBALL fans are being encouraged to attend the university sports cage in Aberystwyth this week as the Junior NBA returns to town.
The Jr. NBA is set to return to Aberystwyth this Wednesday, 7 June, with the addition of the first ever Jr. WNBA on Thursday 8 June.
Both events will be held all day at Aberystwyth University Sports Cage.
Local Basketball Coach Lee Coulson says: “This is an amazing opportunity for boys and girls to come along and see what an amazing event the Jr. NBA is, with Local live music and a half time performance by Charlottes School of Dance as well as supporting Penglais School who have made it through to the final 8’s. This is an event not to be missed.”
Spectators can arrive anytime from 3.15pm with the Finals hoping to Tip Off off at 3.45pm.
Entry is free and all spectators receive a free raffle ticket with the chance to win lots of basketball goodies.
No booking is required just turn up at Aberystwyth University Sports Cage. For more information please email:- [email protected]