Just four councillors attended a “disappointing” child poverty task force annual conference in Powys.
Anti-poverty champion Cllr Joy Jones told members on 9 July that she had participated in the child poverty task force annual conference in Newtown last month.
Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies said: “I was quite disappointed with the outcome of the conference.”
He told council that it was only he, Cllr Jones, deputy council leader Cllr Matthew Dorrance and deputy chairman Cllr Danny Bebb had attended the conference out of 68 Powys county councillors.
Cllr Davies continued: “Quite frankly the day was pretty poor, apart from the contribution from the three young people.
“We were about two and half hours into the conference before the importance of education was spoken about.
“I do wonder about the future of that conference unless it’s outcomes are more focussed.
“None of the (council) senior management team were there, none of the cabinet were there.
“Huge public resources have been spent on organising that conference and I think Cllr Dorrance needs to review whether it’s effective.”
A statement issued on the conference by Powys council said that “significant progress” had been made in tackling the issues.
Cllr Dorrance said: “Tackling child poverty must remain at the heart of everything we do in Powys.
“This conference has shown the strength of our partnerships and the real progress we are making together – from supporting families through our schools and communities, to listening directly to young people about their experiences.
“However, we know there is more to do.
“By continuing to work collaboratively, using data and lived experience to guide us, we can build a fairer Powys where every child has the opportunity to thrive.”
According to the council 3,713 children in Powys are living in low-income households, including 2,244 below the poverty line.
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