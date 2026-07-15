Ben Lake, MP for Ceredigion Preseli and Plaid Cymru’s Treasury Spokesperson, said: “The damage Brexit has inflicted on our communities in Wales has been significant and far-reaching: the Welsh economy is at least £4bn smaller as a result, exports have fallen by £1.1bn, and the consequences of more trading barriers have been felt by farmers, small businesses, and key industries, while households have also been hit hard by higher prices.