Former pupils of Canolfan Brynffynnon pupil referral unit are being urged to come forward after seven more survivors joined a civil claim against Gwynedd Council.
Andrew Grove & Co Solicitors is now representing 26 former pupils who allege they suffered abuse and mistreatment while attending the school, but believes there could be many more who have not yet realised they may be entitled to seek compensation.
Canolfan Brynffynnon closed suddenly in 2014 following allegations of mistreatment by staff. Many former pupils were interviewed by police and gave accounts of the treatment they said they experienced at the school.
The alleged offences took place between September 2006 and March 2014. Two teachers were suspended on 6 March 2014 and between them faced 49 charges. In total, 24 vulnerable children under 16 made statements alleging mistreatment and/or cruelty.
The case was due to be heard at Mold Crown Court. However, on the first day of the trial, 23 March 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence and the case was discontinued.
It later emerged the two main alleged perpetrators remained suspended on full pay until 2025.
Solicitor Katherine Yates of Andrew Grove & Co Solicitors is acting on behalf of former pupils pursuing civil compensation claims against Gwynedd.
The council has since agreed settlements with several former pupils, including 26-year-old Rhiannon Evans, who attended Canolfan Brynffynnon from the age of nine.
Rhiannon's story was recently shared in the media after delays in receiving her agreed settlement. She has now received her compensation but says the most important outcome has been hearing that other former pupils have gained the confidence to come forward.
"I never imagined speaking publicly about what happened to me would encourage other people to seek help," said Rhiannon.
"When I joined the claim, I wasn't convinced we'd ever receive any compensation for what we went through. We really suffered there.
"If telling my story helps even one more person come forward, then it's been worth it."
Solicitor Katherine Yates says the response following the recent publicity suggests there may still be many more former pupils who have yet to seek legal advice.
"Since Rhiannon's story appeared in the media, seven more former pupils have contacted us and joined the claim," said Katherine.
"We are now representing 26 people but based on what we know about the number of children who attended Canolfan Brynffynnon over the years, we believe there may be others who have not yet come forward.
"For many survivors, talking about what happened can take years or even decades. Some may not realise that they are still able to pursue a civil claim, regardless of the outcome of the criminal proceedings.
"We would encourage anyone who attended Canolfan Brynffynnon between 2006 and 2014, or parents or guardians acting on behalf of former pupils, to get in touch for a confidential, no-obligation conversation."
Anyone who attended Canolfan Brynffynnon, or the parent or guardian of a former pupil, is encouraged to contact Katherine Yates at Andrew Grove & Co Solicitors by calling 01223 367133 or emailing [email protected].
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