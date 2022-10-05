Kai to join challenge for BBC’s Children in Need
A 16-YEAR-OLD from Aberystwyth will join this year’s Rickshaw Challenge in aid of Children in Need.
The return of the Rickshaw Challenge was announced earlier this week, and the challenge’s Rickshaw Riders were announced live on BBC Breakfast on Saturday.
Kai Frisby, 16, will be joining Matt Baker on the challenge when it reaches Aberystwyth on Wednesday. 19 October and the charity is encouraging members of the public to come out and show their support.
Kai was born with Cerebral Palsy and has had limited mobility all his life. Despite an operation at the age of seven to help him walk, Kai is a full time wheelchair user.
When he discovered Aberystwyth Wheelchair Basketball, which is funded by BBC Children in Need to provide basketball sessions for disabled and non-disabled young people, he found a new passion and determination, as well new friends and his identity - his head coach says he was a natural.
He has since made the Commonwealth Games qualifiers and carried the baton in the relay.
Each of the five riders will take a section of the journey, travelling through their hometowns and visiting places across the UK which hold a particular significance for them along the way.
The Rickshaw Relay will take place between Monday, 17 October and Friday, 21 October and this year, in a first for the challenge, BBC Breakfast will be live with Matt Baker MBE and the team every morning from 6am where the public will be able to follow their journey.
The challenge will then be broadcast in a documentary, The Rickshaw Relay Rides Again, on BBC One on Tuesday, 15 November.
This one-off special, will share the team’s stories. including Kai’s and also celebrate the history of this much-loved BBC Children in Need staple, while at the same time raising life-changing money for the charity, as part of its 2022 Appeal.
Matt Baker MBE, who has ridden alongside inspirational Rickshaw riders, all supported by BBC Children in Need, on the Rickshaw Challenge for the last 12 years, said: “I am so excited to get back on the road again.
“This is the highlight of my year and I can’t wait for you to meet this group of riders who all have their own inspiring stories to tell.
“We’d love to have your support on the road this year, but if you can’t make it please tune in and watch us on BBC Breakfast every morning.
“We know it’s a challenging year for everyone, but if you’re able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated and it will make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people all over the UK.”
For the sixth day of the challenge at Silverstone, members of the public are invited to come and cycle alongside the rickshaw and clock up as many miles around the world famous racing track as possible to raise money for BBC Children in Need.
Viewers who would like to follow the Rickshaw Relay will be able to follow via BBC Breakfast every morning and via the tracker at www.live.opentracking.co.uk/cin2022/.
