Kanneh-Masons come to Machynlleth
Machynlleth Music Club is delighted to welcome members of the Kanneh-Mason family to the Tabernacle tonight, Saturday, 22 October (7.30pm) for what promises to be yet another evening of thrilling music given by Braimah, Konya, Aminata and Mariatu.
“This highly talented and unique family have taken the musical world by storm in the last few years and we are indeed privileged to witness the musical development of these youngsters,” a club spokesperson said.
Braimah, violin, is a dynamic and versatile violinist, an avid chamber musician and a passionate advocate for diversity in music education. Konya plays violin and piano and has given many solo recitals around the UK. Aminata also plays violin and piano, has singing lessons and drama, theatre and acting direction. Mariatu plays cello and piano.
They have all appeared as a family on many television, radio programmes and documentaries, toured Australia, performed at the Proms, played for royalty and other highly prestigious events and recorded with their siblings.
They present a stunning programme will include pieces by Schubert, John Williams, Bach, Paganini, Brahms, Rachmaninov and Kreisler.
Tickets are available from moma.cymru and on the door. Those aged 18 and under are free.
