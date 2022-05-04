Katie ‘grateful’ for recognition

A WOMAN who joined the fire service as part of the crew in Lampeter has been named Runner-up for the ‘Firefighter Rising Star Award’ in the Women in the Fire Service Awards 2022.

Katie Bluck, who joined the Service in 2017 as an on-call Firefighter at Lampeter Station, and is now a Crew Manager for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service at Pontardawe Fire Station, was nominated in the national awards for her “remarkable contribution” to the Fire Service.

Gemma Hodges, Katie’s colleague, and nominator, described Katie as a dedicated member of the Fire Service.

Katie said: “I am delighted to have been nominated and I feel very grateful to have received runner-up in the category.”

Roger Thomas, Chief Fire Officer at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are extremely proud of Katie.