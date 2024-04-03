The agency’s website shows more new ratings for Gwynedd including scores of five-out-of-five for Ty Golchi, Bangor, Gypsy Wood Park, Bontnewydd, Loch Cafe, Bala, The Moel Siabod Cafe Ltd, Pentrefelin, Seaspray, Criccieth, Bryn Arms at Gellilydan, George Inn, Bethesda, and Crown, Caernarfon.