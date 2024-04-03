Porthmadog Kebab, Pizza Burger House has been given a food hygiene score of one-out-of-five. The score was given by the Food Standards Agency.
The agency’s website shows more new ratings for Gwynedd including scores of five-out-of-five for Ty Golchi, Bangor, Gypsy Wood Park, Bontnewydd, Loch Cafe, Bala, The Moel Siabod Cafe Ltd, Pentrefelin, Seaspray, Criccieth, Bryn Arms at Gellilydan, George Inn, Bethesda, and Crown, Caernarfon.
Parc Britannia Table Table at Brewer's Fayre Parc Menai, Y Gorlan, Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Caffi Coed Y Brenin, Bethesda received ratings of four.
Llanberis Tandoori, Llanberis, received a rating of three.
Meanwhile Caffi Cei, Caernarfon, and The Lunch Box, Bangor received a rating of two.
