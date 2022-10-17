Kicking the bar to celebrate 150 years of Aberystwyth University

“The story of Aberystwyth University is one of remarkable determination and generosity by people from all walks of life to fulfil a vision of university education for the people of Wales. Today, this institution welcomes students from all corners of the world with up to 100 nationalities represented here at any one time; it offers one of the best student experiences in the UK and an enviable reputation for teaching quality and undertakes world leading research that tackles some of the key global challenges we face today.