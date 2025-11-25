The Kids Bike Library run by Seiclo Dyfi is a community scheme offering families an alternative to buying a new bike every time their child grows.
For a low-cost subscription, families can borrow good-quality bikes from the smallest balance bikes to the largest youth sizes.
After trialling the scheme, the project received £20,000 in National Lottery Community funding to expand its stock and, in doing so, reach more families.
A spokesperson for Seiclo Dyfi, the non-profit community interest company, said: “Good-quality children’s bikes can be expensive, especially when kids outgrow them so quickly.
“The Bike Library helps remove these barriers by reducing costs and making it easy for children to have the right-sized, good-quality bike as they grow.
“It also supports local reuse and up-cycling and encourages active travel.”
The subscription starts at £4 a month, with a pay-more-if-you-can model to keep it accessible to every family.
Families are able to swap out sizes whenever they need, with a six-month safety check and service included in the subscription.
The scheme started as a trial funded by a grant from Dyfi Renewables and several summer fundraisers hosted at the bike shop on Penrallt Street.
The scheme proved “hugely popular”, showing the need and interest for the service locally, and thanks to the National Lottery funding, the shop now offers close to 100 children’s bikes, with 40 currently in circulation.
The non-profit offers the library alongside professional bike repairs, affordable bike and e-bike hire, upcycled bikes for sale, also hosting workshops on bike maintenance.
To find out more about the Kids Bike Library or to sign up, head to their website here - https://seiclodyfi.co.uk/
Or visit the shop behind the clock tower at 7 Penrallt Street.
