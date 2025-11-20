Ceredigion’s Member of UK Youth Parliament, Lleucu Nest travelled to London to represent the county in the annual UK Youth Parliament live debate in the House of Commons earlier this month.
The morning debate was chaired by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle and the afternoon session was led by MP Judith Cummins, Deputy Speaker.
Over 300 young people, aged between 11 and 18 from all over the UK, British Overseas Territories, and Crown Dependencies gathered in Parliament to debate current issues facing children and young people.
Lleucu, a pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig, said: “It was a privilege to represent the young people of Ceredigion in the House of Commons at the annual UK Youth Parliament debate this year.”
