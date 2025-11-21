Shoppers in Cardigan and Lampeter looking to bag some eco-friendly and socially conscious Christmas bargains this weekend can double their impact through their local Tŷ Hafan shop.
The value of all sales of donated goods, plus the value of all monetary donations made in store, in any of Tŷ Hafan’s 17 charity shops across south, mid and west Wales between Saturday November 22 and Tuesday November 25 will be doubled as part of the children’s hospice charity’s Every Precious Life fundraising appeal.
Tŷ Hafan also has charity shops in Aberdare, Abergavenny, Barry, Cardiff (Whitchurch), Carmarthen, Caerphilly, Cowbridge, Cwmbran, Llanelli, Neath, Newport, Penarth, Port Talbot, Porthcawl and Talbot Green and income from its retail activities accounts for almost quarter of the charity’s annual income.
Dan Bamsey, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, says: “Every penny spent in any of our shops between 9am on Saturday (22 Nov) and 10pm on Tuesday 25 November will be doubled in value thanks to match-funding. The same also goes for any donations made in store.
“Tŷ Hafan supports children and families across the whole of south, mid and west Wales in their homes and local communities, as well as in our hospice in Sully.
“Gwenno, Luke and Kath have been incredibly brave, sharing Emrys’ and Tommy’s stories with us to support our Every Precious Life Appeal and we are so grateful to them.
“Both Emrys and Tommy were just eight days old when they died and demand for our services to support premature and very young babies and their families has almost doubled in the last two years.
“We’re aiming to raise £400,000 in just 60 hours to support more families of children with life-shortening conditions and every penny counts.
“So, if you’re planning a pre-Christmas clear out then there has never been a better time to pop into your nearest Tŷ Hafan shop, donate your unwanted items and pick up some bargains for Christmas.
“You can also go to https://www.tyhafan.org/everypreciouslife any time between 10am on Sunday 23 November and 10pm on Tuesday 25 November – the Every Precious Life Appeal match-funding window - and donate whatever you can. Because no family should have to live their child’s short life alone.”
