As part of the celebrations on 22 and 23 June, local communities will be invited to take part in a series of coastal events, including snorkelling, wildlife walks, shark and skate egg-case hunts, and sea-based baton handovers, showcasing Wales’ connection to the sea. The relay will also feature young baton bearers who will snorkel above seagrass meadows before passing the baton to a RIB boat and divers offshore.