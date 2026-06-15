Seagrass snorkelling, wildlife walks and sea-based baton handovers will mark the arrival of the King’s Baton Relay on Pen Llŷn.
As part of the celebrations on 22 and 23 June, local communities will be invited to take part in a series of coastal events, including snorkelling, wildlife walks, shark and skate egg-case hunts, and sea-based baton handovers, showcasing Wales’ connection to the sea. The relay will also feature young baton bearers who will snorkel above seagrass meadows before passing the baton to a RIB boat and divers offshore.
Led by Y Môr a Ni (The Sea and Us), a Wales-based project helping people connect with the sea, the events bring together North Wales Wildlife Trust, Project SIARC*, an initiative from the Zoological Society of London and Natural Resources Wales that studies and protects sharks and rays, the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC), and Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau Special Area of Conservation, highlighting the importance of Wales’ marine environment and the communities connected to it.
The first event in Porthdinllaen on Monday 22 June will celebrate the spirit, heritage and pride that Welsh communities have for their marine environment. Community champions will act as baton bearers, carrying the baton along the beach and through the water alongside Team Wales representatives.
The event begins at 12pm on Porthdinllaen beach, where two Project SIARC volunteers will lead a shark and skate eggcase hunt. The baton will then be passed to one of North Wales Wildlife Trust's youth-led Seagrass Ocean Rescue champions.
Young baton bearers will snorkel over local seagrass meadows before the baton is transferred to a RIB boat crewed by BSAC members and taken out to sea at approximately 2.30pm.
On Tuesday, Y Môr a Ni and North Wales Wildlife Trust will lead a guided coastal nature walk featuring community baton bearers, including actors from the Welsh television drama Rownd a Rownd and volunteers from Canolfan Porthaethwy community hub.
The Menai Bridge walk on Tuesday, 23 June, begins at 10.30am at the Menai Suspension Bridge Memorial and follows the Belgian Promenade to Church Island while participants learn about the area's rich marine and coastal wildlife. Along the route, Y Môr a Ni staff will help identify local species and share insights into the importance of the Menai Strait's natural environment.
The walk will conclude at Church Island at approximately 11.30am.
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