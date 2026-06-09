A free screening of The People’s Emergency Briefing will take place at Cardigan’s Small World Theatre on 26 June.
Doors open at 6.30pm, followed by a discussion.
The screening forms part of a UK-wide programme of events designed to ensure people are informed about the climate and nature crisis - and what it may mean for communities across the country.
In November 2025, more than 1,200 MPs, peers and leaders from business, culture, faith, sport and the media gathered at Westminster Central Hall for the National Emergency Briefing - a landmark event bringing together leading experts to assess the UK’s exposure to climate and nature risks.
The briefing, introduced by Chris Packham CBE, set out the implications of climate and nature breakdown for food security, public health, infrastructure, the economy and national security, alongside evidence-based actions that could reduce these risks.
This national event has been adapted into a 50-minute public film, The People’s Emergency Briefing, which is now being screened in communities across the UK, with over 100 screenings in Wales.
The film brings together leading scientists to present a clear picture of the challenges ahead, while creating space for local communities to consider what these issues may mean in their local area, and how they can support their MP to call for stronger action.
Following the film, attendees will be invited to take part in a structured open discussion which will focus on what positive changes we can create as a community.
MP Ben Lake will be there along with Senedd members, councillors and other community leaders.
The discussion will be led by Jane Davidson, former Welsh Government minister for environment, sustainability and housing who inspired and led the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 and the Wales Net Zero 2035 project.
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