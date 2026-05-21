Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services said: “It will be a busy sporting weekend in Ceredigion at the end of June as the Baton reaches the county, as well as the Lloyds National Road Championships. It will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the important role that sport plays within our communities, and the Baton Relay and the cycling event for children will create a memorable occasion here in Ceredigion.”