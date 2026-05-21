The King’s Baton Relay will make its way to Wales next month and will visit Ceredigion on Friday 26 June, bringing a celebration of community spirit to Aberystwyth Promenade.
The visit forms part of the wider Welsh leg of the Relay, which will travel through communities across the country following the recent announcement of its route from south to north Wales.
The Baton’s journey celebrates the contribution of individuals and communities across the Commonwealth, with Wales’s chosen word ‘Community’, reflecting the strong sense of togetherness found across the nation.
In Ceredigion, the Baton’s arrival will coincide with a children’s cycle race taking place on the promenade at Aberystwyth earlier that afternoon, creating a vibrant and family-friendly atmosphere. The event will also lead into a weekend of cycling activity in the county, with the Lloyds National Road Championships following shortly after.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services said: “It will be a busy sporting weekend in Ceredigion at the end of June as the Baton reaches the county, as well as the Lloyds National Road Championships. It will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the important role that sport plays within our communities, and the Baton Relay and the cycling event for children will create a memorable occasion here in Ceredigion.”
The King’s Baton Relay is a key milestone in the lead-up to the next Commonwealth Games, with each nation and territory contributing to a shared message that will be read by His Majesty The King at the Opening Ceremony.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to come along to Aberystwyth Promenade on 26 June to be part of this special occasion.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.