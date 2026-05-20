Network Rail has been given permission by Ceredigion County Council to change approved plans for an advertising screen outside Aberystwyth train station which the town council described as “inappropriate.”
Plans for two large digital advertising screens at Aberystwyth train station – one inside and one outside - were approved by Ceredigion County Council in January despite the objections of Aberystwyth Town Council.
The town council objected to the plans “due to the visual impact on the listed building”.
Network Rail initially planned for a single sided screen outside the front of the station, but asked Ceredigion planning officers earlier this year to allow for that screen to be double-sided.
The application was approved by Ceredigion County Council planners subject to conditions.
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