A kinky-sexting Aberystwyth councillor is now in bed with Plaid Cymru after it prevented him from becoming the town’s mayor and publicly spanked him for his naughty behaviour.
Just weeks after Plaid Cymru stripped Dylan Lewis-Rowlands of his chance to become mayor, he is now listed as a Plaid Cymru councillor – a quickie about-face by the party.
Cllr Lewis-Rowlands was in line to become mayor of Aberystwyth this month, but revelations over past behaviour, sending kinky sext to a vulnerable teenage girl, led the town council to withdraw its plans at an emergency meeting.
He had been a bedfellow with Labour, but his career with that party reached a climax with his official reprimand for kinky sex messages to a vulnerable teen.
The Cambrian News approached Plaid Cymru for confirmation, but the party is keeping its lips sealed on its new political playmate.
Despite the steamy political pillow talk, the town council is also whipped into silence.
He had previously sat on the town council as an independent after being co-opted as a councillor in 2022 for the Penparcau ward.
Last month, the Cambrian News detailed that Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowlands sent a vulnerable teen student steamy sex messages that included references to “spanking” and “dreaming of you”, his “secret kink” for “unfulfilled breeding”, and that he could “eat you out to help out”.
The victim, who the Cambrian News is calling Lisa, replied to the last message with the word ‘stop’.
The kinky messages earned Lewis-Rowlands a formal warning from the Labour Party who deemed his sexts to be “unwanted” and “sexual in nature”.
Lewis-Rolands was set to become Mayor of Aberystwyth at a swanky civil ceremony in May.
A protest was planned at the ceremony, highlighting Lewis-Rolands' behaviour, and questioning whether he is the right man to hold the office, but this has now been cancelled following the council U-turn.
A friend of the female victim of the sext messages confirmed that the planned protest had been cancelled, saying: “We are delighted that Aberystwyth Town Council has made the right choice and reversed its decision to elect Dylan Lewis-Rowlands as mayor.
“We are also pleased to announce that the protests planned are no longer going ahead.
Cllr Lewis-Rowlands described the matter as “a never-ending psychodrama”, saying the messages were ‘stupid and embarrassing’.
He added: “I am deeply sorry that this has seemingly caused such upset, and I have apologised for it time and time again, and I still offer that apology. That apology, first offered immediately when the individual got in touch with me in 2023, has never been accepted.
“Numerous investigations have taken place, and all were not carried with one exception. The Labour Party gave me a formal warning after 2 years of investigation, relating to one allegation out of 6. Every other institution, campaign group, my place of employment, and others have dismissed the complaint, after appeals by the complainant.”
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