Kerry Ferguson has resigned from her role as an Aberystwyth Town Councillor.
This means that a vacancy has arisen for a new councillor to represent Rheidol Ward.
Aberystwyth Town Council posted about the vacancy on their Facebook page, with a notice that “explains that any 10 electors for the ward may call for a by-election to fill this vacancy”.
The accompanying notice from Ceredigion County Council’s Returning Officer states: “Any 10 electors of the electoral area of Aberystwyth Town Council (Rheidol Ward) may request an election to fill one vacancy, by notice in writing, addressed and delivered to me at Neuadd cyngor Ceredigion, Penmorfa, Aberaeron, on, or before 11 June.
Kerry Ferguson MS was elected to represent Ceredigion Penfro in the recent Senedd election.
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